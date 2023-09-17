The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Packers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Falcons vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 1.5 40 -125 +105

Falcons vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

In 10 games last season, the Falcons and their opponents went over 40 total points.

Atlanta's matchups last season had an average point total of 43.7, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Falcons were 9-7-0 last season.

The Falcons finished 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).

Atlanta won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers combined with their opponent to score more than 40 points in 10 of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Green Bay's outings last year was 44.5, 4.5 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Packers were 8-9-0 last season.

The Packers were underdogs in six games last season and won three (50%) of those contests.

Green Bay was 2-2 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Falcons 21.5 15 22.7 23 43.7 10 Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 10

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 44.4 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24 24.4 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-9 2-3 1-6

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

