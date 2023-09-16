SEC teams are in action for 11 games in Week 3 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Tennessee -6 against Florida as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the BYU vs. Arkansas matchup.

Best Week 3 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Tennessee -6 vs. Florida

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 30.8 points

Tennessee by 30.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Mississippi State +9.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 7.4 points

Mississippi State by 7.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Akron +25.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats

Akron Zips at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 18.4 points

Kentucky by 18.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 SEC Total Bets

Over 47.5 - BYU vs. Arkansas

Matchup: BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 61.2 points

61.2 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 58.5 - Tennessee vs. Florida

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators Projected Total: 48.5 points

48.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 59 - Vanderbilt vs. UNLV

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at UNLV Rebels

Vanderbilt Commodores at UNLV Rebels Projected Total: 50.8 points

50.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 3 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ole Miss 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 55.0 / 13.5 515.0 / 288.5 Auburn 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 36.5 / 12.0 361.0 / 287.0 Georgia 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 46.5 / 5.0 472.5 / 242.0 Arkansas 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 42.0 / 9.5 343.5 / 245.5 Mississippi State 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 39.5 / 15.5 416.0 / 319.5 Missouri 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 29.0 / 14.5 376.5 / 239.5 Tennessee 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 39.5 / 13.0 477.5 / 270.0 Kentucky 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 36.0 / 15.5 385.5 / 303.0 Vanderbilt 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 34.0 / 25.7 393.7 / 384.3 Texas A&M 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 42.5 / 29.0 422.0 / 336.5 Alabama 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 40.0 / 20.5 396.5 / 332.5 South Carolina 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.0 / 26.0 461.0 / 380.0 LSU 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 48.0 / 27.5 541.0 / 407.0 Florida 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 30.0 / 15.5 453.0 / 191.0

