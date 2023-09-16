The Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) go on the road to square off against the Furman Paladins (1-1) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kennesaw State is averaging 364.5 yards per game offensively this season (43rd in the FCS), and is giving up 357.0 yards per game (55th) on defense. Furman ranks 26th in the FCS with 33.0 points per game on offense, and it ranks 54th with 28.5 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kennesaw State vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: Fifth Third Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Kennesaw State vs. Furman Key Statistics

Kennesaw State Furman 364.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.5 (53rd) 357.0 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.0 (77th) 149.5 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.0 (59th) 215.0 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (44th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State so far this season. He has 400 passing yards, completing 70.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 122 yards (61.0 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Michael Benefield has collected 53 yards on 14 carries.

Gabriel Benyard's team-high 123 yards as a receiver have come on three catches (out of three targets) with one touchdown.

Carson Kent has caught five passes while averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Blake Bohannon's two receptions have yielded 66 yards and one touchdown.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 301 passing yards (150.5 per game) while completing 56.9% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 57 yards (28.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 27 times for 79 yards (39.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kyndel Dean's 107 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has six catches on seven targets.

Joshua Harris has caught seven passes and compiled 82 receiving yards (41.0 per game).

Ben Ferguson has racked up 73 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kennesaw State or Furman gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.