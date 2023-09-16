The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. South Carolina matchup.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Georgia vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 27.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

South Carolina has won one game against the spread this year.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the SEC -130 Bet $130 to win $100

