The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) face a fellow SEC foe when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 46.5 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 5 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, South Carolina is posting 32 points per contest (59th-ranked). It ranks 86th in the FBS on defense (26 points allowed per game).

We provide more info below

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Georgia South Carolina 472.5 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461 (49th) 242 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (79th) 129 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 53 (127th) 343.5 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 408 (3rd) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 577 yards (288.5 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 29 rushing yards on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roderick Robinson II has 88 rushing yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has piled up 71 yards on 16 carries, scoring one time.

Mekhi Mews' team-high 102 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Rara Thomas has put together a 90-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on three targets.

Brock Bowers has racked up six receptions for 80 yards, an average of 40 yards per game.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler leads South Carolina with 698 yards on 55-of-66 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dakereon Joyner, has carried the ball 23 times for 65 yards (32.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 66 yards.

Mario Anderson has totaled 32 yards on six carries.

Xavier Legette has registered 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 296 (148 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Eddie Lewis has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 89 yards (44.5 yards per game) this year.

Ahmarean Brown has racked up 86 reciving yards (43 ypg) this season.

