The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 18.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has covered in its only game with a spread this year.

Ole Miss has won one game against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

