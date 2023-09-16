The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Ole Miss has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (55 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (13.5 points allowed per game). Georgia Tech's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FBS with 533 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 382.5 total yards per game, which ranks 90th.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Ole Miss 533 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515 (28th) 382.5 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.5 (32nd) 221.5 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116 (100th) 311.5 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 399 (4th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has put up 603 passing yards, or 301.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.6% of his passes and has recorded seven touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 26.5 rushing yards per game.

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 20 times for 164 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on six catches for 58 yards.

Trevion Cooley has run for 145 yards across 19 attempts, scoring three touchdowns. He's chipped in with two catches for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Malik Rutherford has racked up 145 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Chase Lane has recorded 105 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Eric Singleton Jr. has racked up 103 reciving yards (51.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 601 yards, completing 70% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 77 yards (38.5 ypg) on 18 carries.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 108 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on five catches for 43 yards (21.5 per game).

Tre Harris' team-high 188 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 10 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 171 yards so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws.

