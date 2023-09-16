The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Georgia State Panthers (2-0). The over/under is set at 51.5.

Georgia State ranks 33rd in scoring offense (38.5 points per game) and 73rd in scoring defense (24.5 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of points scored Charlotte ranks 103rd in the FBS (22 points per game), and it is 57th on defense (20.5 points allowed per contest).

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia State vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -7.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger had 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 12 games last year, completing 58.4% of his throws for 2,431 yards (202.6 per game).

On the ground, Grainger scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 747 yards.

In the passing game, Jamari Thrash scored seven TDs, catching 60 balls for 1,110 yards (92.5 per game).

Tucker Gregg rushed for 705 yards (58.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

On the ground, Marcus Carroll scored five touchdowns and picked up 616 yards (51.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Jordan Veneziale posted 65 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks in 12 games last year.

On defense in 2022, Jontrey Hunter had 36 tackles, four TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 12 games played.

Antavious Lane delivered one TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games played a season ago.

Javon Denis delivered 29 tackles, four TFL, and four sacks through 12 games played in 2022.

