The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) will look to upset the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 19.5 points. The over/under is set at 63.5 in the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-19.5) 63.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wisconsin (-19) 63.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Wisconsin (-19.5) 63.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Georgia Southern has covered once in one chances against the spread this year.
  • Wisconsin is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • The Badgers have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +900 Bet $100 to win $900

