The Georgia Bulldogs should come out on top in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia (-27.5) Under (54.5) Georgia 39, South Carolina 9

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 99.0%.

The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread this season.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread (0-2) when they are at least 27.5-point favorites.

The over/under in this game (54.5) is equal to the average total for Georgia games this season.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 5.3% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

In Gamecocks two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for South Carolina games this season is 3.5 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 46.5 5 46.5 5 -- -- South Carolina 32 26 47 21 -- --

