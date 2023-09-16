At the end of the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Chad Ramey is currently 20th with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Chad Ramey at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Chad Ramey Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Ramey has scored below par 12 times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Ramey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Ramey has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 38 -6 266 0 17 0 0 $976,735

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Ramey's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 20th.

Ramey made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

Ramey finished 20th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,123 yards, 105 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Ramey has played in the past year has been 133 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey finished in the 43rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 34th percentile.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Ramey shot better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Ramey shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Ramey recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Ramey's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that last competition, Ramey had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Ramey finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Ramey finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

Ramey Odds to Win: +10000

All statistics in this article reflect Ramey's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

