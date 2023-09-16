How to Watch the Alabama vs. South Florida Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The South Florida Bulls (1-1) host the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
From an offensive standpoint, Alabama ranks 28th in the FBS with 40 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 56th in points allowed (332.5 points allowed per contest). South Florida ranks 62nd in points per game (31), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS with 32.5 points allowed per contest.
Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 3 Games
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Penn State vs Illinois
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- North Dakota vs Boise State
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Florida State vs Boston College
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Army vs UTSA
Alabama vs. South Florida Key Statistics
|Alabama
|South Florida
|396.5 (79th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|441 (62nd)
|332.5 (52nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|429 (99th)
|156 (70th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|241 (10th)
|240.5 (63rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|200 (97th)
|2 (34th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|3 (69th)
|2 (74th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (14th)
Alabama Stats Leaders
- Jalen Milroe has thrown for 449 yards, completing 60% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 92 yards (46 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- This season, Jase McClellan has carried the ball 22 times for 84 yards (42 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jermaine Burton's 120 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five catches and two touchdowns.
- Isaiah Bond has grabbed six passes while averaging 55 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.
- Amari Niblack's four catches have turned into 94 yards and two touchdowns.
South Florida Stats Leaders
- Byrum Brown has thrown for 363 yards on 35-of-68 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 183 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
- Nay'Quan Wright has collected 148 yards (on 26 carries).
- Khafre Brown's 109 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six receptions on nine targets with two touchdowns.
- Sean Atkins has recorded 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 10 receptions.
- Naiem Simmons has racked up 65 reciving yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or South Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.