The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Walker County, Georgia this week, we've got you covered.

Walker County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Gordon Lee High School at Bremen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Bremen, GA

Conference: 3A - Region 6

3A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

LaFayette High School at Ringgold High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Ringgold, GA

Conference: 3A - Region 6

3A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Coahulla Creek High School at Ridgeland High School