At +2000, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 11 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 14.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -190

-190 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game offensively last season (10th in ), and it gave up 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

At home last season, the Jaguars were 5-3. On the road, they were 4-5.

Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also ran for 291 yards and five TDs.

Travis Etienne ran for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun collected 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +25000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +25000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +700 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1400 14 December 10 @ Browns - +1800 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +12500 17 December 31 Panthers - +20000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.