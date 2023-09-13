How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The WNBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Chicago Sky versus the Las Vegas Aces as one of two contests, should provide some fireworks.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun face the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx travel to face the Sun on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 27-13
- MIN Record: 19-21
- CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
- MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- CON Odds to Win: -466
- MIN Odds to Win: +345
- Total: 159.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Chicago Sky
The Sky look to pull off an away win at the Aces on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 34-6
- CHI Record: 18-22
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- CHI Stats: 81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -16
- LVA Odds to Win: -1715
- CHI Odds to Win: +950
- Total: 171.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.