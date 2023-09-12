Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Cobb County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Furtah Preparatory School at Atlanta Jewish Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 12

3:00 PM ET on September 12 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Cobb Christian School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on September 15

5:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillgrove High School at Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Smyrna, GA

Smyrna, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennesaw Mountain High School at Harrison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekview High School at Allatoona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Acworth, GA

Acworth, GA Conference: 6A - Region 6

6A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marietta High School at Walton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pebblebrook High School at Denmark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mount Paran Christian School at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 16

1:00 PM ET on September 16 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheeler High School at North Atlanta High School