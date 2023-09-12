Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to beat Zack Wheeler, the Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 278 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (841 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.

Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Max Fried (7-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Fried is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Fried will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Pirates W 8-2 Home Bryce Elder Mitch Keller 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies - Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider - 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Michael Lorenzen

