Travis d'Arnaud vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 34 of 61 games this year (55.7%) d'Arnaud has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this season (24 of 61), with two or more RBI 11 times (18.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 61 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.204
|AVG
|.266
|.275
|OBP
|.309
|.429
|SLG
|.438
|10
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|17
|19/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (15-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.21 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.21), 41st in WHIP (1.324), and 40th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
