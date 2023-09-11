Ronald Acuna Jr. and Kyle Schwarber are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park on Monday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

Charlie Morton (14-11) will take the mound for the Braves, his 28th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 27 starts this season.

Morton has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 12th, 1.385 WHIP ranks 45th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 3 4.0 6 2 2 3 3 at Rockies Aug. 29 6.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Mets Aug. 23 7.0 2 0 0 11 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 16 6.0 4 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 11 5.0 3 0 0 4 7

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 193 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs, 75 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen 64 bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.417/.584 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 10 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 8 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 149 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 48 home runs and 91 walks. He has driven in 121 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .277/.384/.603 so far this year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with a double, five home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 10 2-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 102 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs and 114 walks. He has driven in 94 runs.

He's slashing .198/.347/.483 so far this season.

Schwarber will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Padres Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Padres Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 151 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.318/.461 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 8 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Padres Sep. 4 2-for-6 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

