Monday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (93-49) against the Philadelphia Phillies (78-64) at Citizens Bank Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 11.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.21 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 128 times and won 85, or 66.4%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 74 of its 105 games, or 70.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 826 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule