Zay Jones has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts conceded 209.9 passing yards per game last year, 11th in the league.

Jones' stat line last season included 82 catches for 823 yards and five TDs, averaging 51.4 yards per game on 121 targets.

Jones vs. the Colts

Jones vs the Colts (since 2021): 3 GP / 61.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 61.7 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Indianapolis gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Colts last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.

Against Indianapolis last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The Colts surrendered 209.9 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 11th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Colts' defense ranked 19th in NFL play last year by conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Zay Jones Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 16 games (43.8%) a season ago.

He averaged 6.8 yards per target last season (94th in league), racking up 823 yards on 121 passes thrown his way.

Jones had a receiving touchdown in three of 16 games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.

Jones' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 11 TAR / 10 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/16/2022 Week 6 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 10 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 10 TAR / 8 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 12 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 6 REC / 109 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 13 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 7 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

