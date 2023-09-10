Will Trevor Lawrence Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 1?
With the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trevor Lawrence a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)
- Lawrence rushed for 291 yards on 62 attempts (17.1 ypg) last season. He scored five rushing TDs.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.
Trevor Lawrence Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|24
|42
|275
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|25
|30
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|28
|39
|262
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|11
|23
|174
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|25
|47
|286
|0
|2
|4
|29
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|20
|22
|165
|1
|0
|6
|23
|2
|Week 7
|Giants
|22
|43
|310
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Week 8
|Broncos
|18
|31
|133
|1
|2
|3
|15
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|25
|31
|235
|1
|0
|6
|53
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|29
|40
|259
|2
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|29
|37
|321
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|17
|31
|179
|1
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|30
|42
|368
|3
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|27
|42
|318
|4
|1
|3
|21
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|20
|31
|229
|0
|0
|7
|51
|1
|Week 17
|@Texans
|17
|21
|152
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|20
|32
|212
|1
|0
|4
|-3
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|28
|47
|288
|4
|4
|1
|8
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|24
|39
|217
|1
|1
|3
|26
|0
