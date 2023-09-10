Trevor Lawrence has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts gave up 209.9 passing yards per game last season, 11th in the league.

Lawrence posted a stat line last season of 4,113 passing yards with a 66.3% completion rate (387-for-584), 25 TDs, eight INTs and an average of 241.9 yards per game. Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards on 62 attempts with five rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per game.

Lawrence vs. the Colts

Lawrence vs the Colts (since 2021): 4 GP / 196.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 196.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis gave up over 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Colts last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Colts allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Lawrence will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense a year ago (209.9 yards allowed per game).

The Colts' defense was ranked 19th in the NFL with 25 passing TDs conceded last year.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 257.5 (-115)

257.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Last year Lawrence went over his passing yards prop total in nine of 17 opportunities.

The Jaguars called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored.

With 4,113 yards on 584 pass attempts, Lawrence was 18th in the NFL with 7.0 yards per attempt last season.

Lawrence had a passing touchdown in 13 of 17 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in seven of them.

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence went over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (eight of 16 games) last season.

Lawrence rushed for at least one touchdown four times last season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Lawrence's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 24-for-42 / 275 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 25-for-30 / 235 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 28-for-39 / 262 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 11-for-23 / 174 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 25-for-47 / 286 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/16/2022 Week 6 20-for-22 / 165 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 23 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 22-for-43 / 310 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 18-for-31 / 133 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 25-for-31 / 235 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 29-for-40 / 259 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 29-for-37 / 321 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 17-for-31 / 179 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 30-for-42 / 368 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 27-for-42 / 318 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 20-for-31 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 17-for-21 / 152 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 20-for-32 / 212 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 28-for-47 / 288 YDS / 4 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 24-for-39 / 217 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

