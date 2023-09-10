Travis d'Arnaud, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

d'Arnaud has had a hit in 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

d'Arnaud has had an RBI in 24 games this year (40.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 of 60 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 33 .213 AVG .266 .286 OBP .309 .447 SLG .438 10 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 17 19/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings