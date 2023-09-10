Should you bet on Jamal Agnew hitting paydirt in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jamal Agnew score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Agnew put together a good campaign a year ago, producing three receiving TDs and 187 yards (12.5 per game).

Agnew had a receiving touchdown in two of 14 games last season, and he registered multiple TD catches on one occasion.

Jamal Agnew Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 1 6 0 Week 2 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 1 1 17 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 4 50 2 Week 5 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 4 3 4 0 Week 12 Ravens 5 5 37 1 Week 13 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 3 3 36 0 Week 15 Cowboys 3 2 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Texans 1 1 4 0 Week 18 Titans 1 1 8 0 Wild Card Chargers 1 1 2 0 Divisional @Chiefs 3 2 5 0

