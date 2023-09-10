Jacksonville (0-0) will face off against their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Jaguars favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under is 46 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Jaguars taking on the Colts, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Jaguars vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Jaguars were winning six times, were behind eight times, and were knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter last year.

The Jaguars' offense averaged 3.6 points in the first quarter last year, and defensively, they allowed 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Colts were winning seven times, were behind seven times, and were tied three times.

In the first quarter last year, the Colts averaged 3.2 points on offense (22nd-ranked) and gave up an average of 3.9 points on defense (15th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in 11 games, and they tied the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville averaged 6.8 points on offense in the second quarter last season, and it gave up an average of 7.9 points on defense.

The Colts outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games last season, lost the second quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

The Colts' offense averaged 4.7 points in the second quarter last year. On defense, they gave up 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Jaguars won the third quarter 11 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Jaguars put up an average of 6.2 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) last year. On defense, they allowed 2.6 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL).

In 17 games last season, the Colts won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and were knotted up four times.

The Colts averaged 4.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.6 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in eight games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville averaged 5.5 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it gave up an average of 6.4 points in the fourth quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Colts won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored seven times, and tied four times.

The Colts averaged 5.1 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 7.3 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Jaguars vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars were leading eight times (6-2 in those games) last season, were behind eight times (3-5), and were knotted up one time (0-1).

Jacksonville averaged 10.5 points on offense in the first half last year and allowed an average of 12.8 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Colts were winning after the first half five times (1-4 in those games) and were behind after the first half 12 times (3-8-1).

The Colts' offense averaged 7.9 points in the first half last year. Defensively, they allowed 12.3 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Last year, the Jaguars won the second half in nine games (7-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (1-6), and they tied the second half in one game (1-0).

In the second half last year, Jacksonville averaged 11.7 points scored on offense. It ceded an average of 9.1 points on defense in the second half.

Looking at second-half scoring last year, the Colts won the second half in nine games and lost the second half in eight games.

In the second half last season, the Colts averaged 9.7 points on offense (23rd-ranked) and gave up an average of 11.9 points on defense (25th-ranked).

