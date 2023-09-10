The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a battle of NFC South foes.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights (2022)

The Falcons racked up just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Panthers allowed (22) last season.

The Falcons racked up 318.6 yards per game last year, 31.6 fewer yards than the 350.2 the Panthers gave up per outing.

Last season Atlanta racked up 159.9 rushing yards per game, 37.3 more than Carolina allowed per outing (122.6).

The Falcons turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Panthers forced a turnover (17) last season.

Falcons Home Performance (2022)

The Falcons scored 24.9 points per game at home (3.4 more than their overall average), and gave up 21.6 at home (1.1 less than overall).

The Falcons' average yards gained at home (336.1) was higher than their overall average (318.6). But their average yards allowed at home (349.8) was lower than overall (362.1).

Atlanta's average yards passing at home (165) was higher than its overall average (158.8). And its average yards allowed at home (220.4) was lower than overall (231.9).

The Falcons' average yards rushing at home (171.1) was higher than their overall average (159.9). And their average yards allowed at home (129.3) was lower than overall (130.2).

At home, the Falcons converted 42.3% of third downs and allowed 43.1% to be converted. That's more than they converted overall (41.8%), and less than they allowed (45.9%).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina - FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay - FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+

