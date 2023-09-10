Atlanta (0-0) will face off against their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Falcons favored to win by 3.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the contest.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Falcons and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Falcons vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Falcons led after the first quarter in three games, trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games .

Looking at the first quarter last year, Atlanta averaged 3.5 points on offense (20th-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.6 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

The Panthers were leading after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last year.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter (30th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 2.8 points on average in the first quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons were outscored in the second quarter 12 times and outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last season, Atlanta put up an average of 5.5 points on offense (29th-ranked) and gave up an average of 10.4 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Panthers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter last year. Defensively, they gave up seven points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, the Falcons averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last season. On defense, they allowed 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

The Panthers won the third quarter in six games last year, lost the third quarter in six games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last year, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.1 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Falcons' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and were knotted up five times.

In the fourth quarter last season, Atlanta put up an average of 5.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.1 points on defense.

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games last year, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

Offensively, the Panthers averaged 7.6 points in the fourth quarter (fourth-ranked) last year. They surrendered 8.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

Falcons vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Falcons had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) last season, were behind 13 times (5-8), and were tied two times (1-1).

Atlanta averaged nine points in the first half (25th-ranked) last season. Defensively, it allowed 16 points on average in the first half (32nd-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Panthers were winning seven times (5-2 in those games), trailed eight times (2-6), and were tied two times (0-2).

In the first half last season, the Panthers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense (28th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Half

Last season, the Falcons won the second half in 10 games, lost the second half in five games, and tied the second half in two games.

Atlanta put up an average of 10.5 points and surrendered an average of 8.5 points on defense in the second half last year.

The Panthers outscored their opponent in the second half in six games last season, were outscored in the second half in nine games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, the Panthers averaged 11.4 points on offense (12th-ranked) and allowed an average of 12.4 points on defense (28th-ranked).

