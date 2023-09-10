In the Week 1 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Drake London get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

London caught 72 balls for 866 yards last year with four TDs. He was targeted 117 times, averaging 50.9 yards per tilt.

London scored a receiving touchdown four times last season (out of 17 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Drake London Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 7 5 74 0 Week 2 @Rams 12 8 86 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 54 1 Week 4 Browns 7 2 17 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 7 4 35 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 40 0 Week 7 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 8 Panthers 5 4 31 0 Week 9 Chargers 7 3 23 0 Week 10 @Panthers 6 5 38 1 Week 11 Bears 3 1 2 1 Week 12 @Commanders 4 2 29 0 Week 13 Steelers 12 6 95 0 Week 15 @Saints 11 7 70 0 Week 16 @Ravens 9 7 96 0 Week 17 Cardinals 8 5 47 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 8 6 120 0

