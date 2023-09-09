The Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Virginia Tech is totaling 36 points per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and ranks 53rd on defense with 17 points allowed per game. Purdue ranks 55th in points per game (35), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 39 points ceded per contest.

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Purdue 368 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (87th) 295 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487 (104th) 109 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (96th) 259 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells leads Virginia Tech with 251 yards (251 ypg) on 17-of-29 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 27 rushing yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has 55 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Ali Jennings' 72 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted seven times and has collected five receptions and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has grabbed four passes while averaging 69 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Da'Quan Felton's one catch is good enough for 34 yards.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 254 yards on 17-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 29 yards.

Devin Mockobee has run the ball 16 times for 60 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on three catches for 16 yards.

Deion Burks has racked up 152 receiving yards on four catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has put together a 46-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on five targets.

TJ Sheffield has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

