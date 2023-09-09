It'll be the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) against the UNLV Rebels (1-0) in college football play at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Michigan vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 47, UNLV 8

Michigan 47, UNLV 8 Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Wolverines have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The Rebels have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2000 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-37.5)



Michigan (-37.5) Michigan is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. UNLV matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Together, the two teams combine for 74 points per game, 16.5 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 45 45 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UNLV

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.