Georgia vs. Ball State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) square off against the Ball State Cardinals (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 42.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Georgia vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-42.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|-
|52.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-43.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Georgia (-42.5)
|-
|-
|-
Georgia vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Georgia has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 42.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Ball State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
Georgia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
