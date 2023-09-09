Georgia State vs. UConn Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the contest between the Georgia State Panthers and UConn Huskies on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Georgia State vs. UConn Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Georgia State (-3)
|Toss Up (54.5)
|Georgia State 30, UConn 24
UConn Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Huskies based on the moneyline is 44.4%.
- The Huskies are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.
- UConn is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.
- The Huskies' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.
- The average point total for the UConn this year is six points lower than this game's over/under.
Panthers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia State
|42
|35
|42
|35
|--
|--
|UConn
|14
|24
|14
|24
|--
|--
