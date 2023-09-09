Georgia Southern vs. UAB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UAB Blazers (1-0) will look to upset the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. UAB matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-258
|+210
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|59.5
|-255
|+205
|Tipico
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+200
Georgia Southern vs. UAB Betting Trends
Georgia Southern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
