How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those five contests is the Las Vegas Aces playing the Phoenix Mercury.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun host the Indiana Fever
The Fever look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 26-12
- IND Record: 12-26
- CON Stats: 82.6 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- IND Stats: 81.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.6 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10
- CON Odds to Win: -552
- IND Odds to Win: +425
- Total: 160 points
The Washington Mystics play host to the Atlanta Dream
The Dream take to the home court of the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 18-20
- ATL Record: 18-20
- WAS Stats: 80.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -265
- ATL Odds to Win: +238
- Total: 162.5 points
The Chicago Sky face the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx look to pull off a road win at the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 16-22
- MIN Record: 19-19
- CHI Stats: 80.9 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (18.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -189
- MIN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 163.5 points
The Dallas Wings play host to the Seattle Storm
The Storm travel to face the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 20-18
- SEA Record: 11-27
- DAL Stats: 87.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (11th)
- SEA Stats: 78.2 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -563
- SEA Odds to Win: +405
- Total: 167.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury play the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces hit the road the Mercury on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 9-29
- LVA Record: 32-6
- PHO Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -18
- LVA Odds to Win: -2289
- PHO Odds to Win: +1096
- Total: 165.5 points
