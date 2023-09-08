Dream vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
On Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Atlanta Dream (18-20) will look to break a nine-game road losing streak when taking on the Washington Mystics (18-20), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Dream vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-5.5)
|162.5
|-205
|+170
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-5.5)
|162.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-9.5)
|162.5
|-240
|+175
|Tipico
|Mystics (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+160
Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 17-20-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
- Washington has an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
- Atlanta has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- A total of 14 out of the Mystics' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Dream's 37 games with an over/under have hit the over.
