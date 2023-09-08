Braves vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 8
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (91-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 8.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (11-8, 3.93 ERA).
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 125 times and won 83, or 66.4%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 41 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 29-12 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- No team has scored more than the 809 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Mike Soroka vs Miles Mikolas
|September 6
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Spencer Strider vs Dakota Hudson
|September 7
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Mitch Keller
|September 9
|Pirates
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Cristopher Sanchez
