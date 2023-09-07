With an ADP that ranks him 140th at his position (510th overall), Penny Hart has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 2.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 176th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Atlanta Falcons WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Penny Hart Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.00 7.61 - Overall Rank 500 573 510 Position Rank 189 208 140

Penny Hart 2022 Stats

Hart's stat line last season included three catches for 20 yards, averaging 1.2 yards per game on four targets.

In Week 3 last year against the Atlanta Falcons, Hart posted a season-high 1.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, 15 yards.

Hart picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, two yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Penny Hart 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Falcons 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 15 49ers 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.2 2 1 2 0

