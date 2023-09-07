After amassing 103.9 fantasy points last season (fifth among TEs), Evan Engram has an ADP of 84th overall (eighth at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Evan Engram Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 103.90 89.04 - Overall Rank 131 158 84 Position Rank 6 9 8

Evan Engram 2022 Stats

On 98 targets, Engram compiled 766 receiving yards on 73 catches with four TDs last year, averaging 45.1 yards per game.

In Week 14 last season versus the Tennessee Titans, Engram put up a season-high 28.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: 11 receptions, 162 yards and two touchdowns.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 12 versus the Baltimore Ravens -- Engram ended up with 0.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, four yards, on one target.

Evan Engram 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2.8 4 4 28 0 Week 2 Colts 4.6 8 7 46 0 Week 3 @Chargers 2.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 5 Texans 6.9 10 6 69 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.0 6 5 40 0 Week 7 Giants 6.7 7 4 67 0 Week 8 Broncos 11.5 6 4 55 1 Week 9 Raiders 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1.4 4 3 14 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Lions 9.0 7 5 30 1 Week 14 @Titans 28.2 15 11 162 2 Week 15 Cowboys 6.2 10 8 62 0 Week 16 @Jets 11.3 8 7 113 0 Week 17 @Texans 2.9 2 1 16 0 Week 18 Titans 2.7 4 4 27 0 Wild Card Chargers 15.3 11 7 93 1 Divisional @Chiefs 3.1 6 5 31 0

