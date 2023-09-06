The Atlanta Dream (17-20) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (11-26) at Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday, September 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Dream are coming off of a 91-85 OT loss to the Lynx in their last game on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker puts up a team-high 6.9 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 14.9 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor (10th in WNBA).

Allisha Gray puts up 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Monique Billings averages 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Danielle Robinson posts 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor.

Dream vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -8.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.