Braves vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 6
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (90-47) and the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 6.
The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (16-4) for the Braves and Dakota Hudson (5-1) for the Cardinals.
Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 82, or 66.7%, of the 123 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has entered five games this season favored by -300 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 795 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|September 1
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Max Fried vs Julio Urías
|September 2
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 3
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Charlie Morton vs Bobby Miller
|September 5
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Mike Soroka vs Miles Mikolas
|September 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Dakota Hudson
|September 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Thomas Hatch
|September 9
|Pirates
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
