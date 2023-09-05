Matt Olson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cardinals Player Props
|Braves vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 137 hits, batting .266 this season with 71 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 66.9% of his 136 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.
- He has homered in 37 games this year (27.2%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.9% of his games this year, Olson has notched at least one RBI. In 30 of those games (22.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 79 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|.276
|AVG
|.257
|.381
|OBP
|.366
|.617
|SLG
|.548
|36
|XBH
|35
|23
|HR
|21
|57
|RBI
|56
|71/41
|K/BB
|81/46
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 30th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 164 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.