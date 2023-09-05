Mike Soroka will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (90-46) on Tuesday, September 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals (59-78), who will answer with Miles Mikolas. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+165). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 122 games this season and won 82 (67.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Braves have a 36-13 record (winning 73.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-1 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (42.1%) in those games.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-110) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Austin Riley 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+105) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

