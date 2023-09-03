Chicago Red Stars versus Washington Spirit is a game to catch on a Sunday NWSL slate that features a lot of competitive contests.

We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's NWSL action right here.

NWSL Streaming Live Today

Watch Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

Chicago Red Stars (2-2-5) is on the road to face Washington Spirit (3-6-3) at Audi Field in Washington.

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch OL Reign vs Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride (4-1-5) journeys to take on OL Reign (2-1-1) at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch San Diego Wave FC vs Houston Dash

Houston Dash (0-2-1) travels to match up with San Diego Wave FC (5-2-4) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

