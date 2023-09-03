Marcell Ozuna vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.476 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .272 with 21 doubles, 32 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this season (69.7%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (22.7%).
- In 24.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.294
|AVG
|.251
|.370
|OBP
|.321
|.607
|SLG
|.484
|30
|XBH
|23
|18
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|39
|51/26
|K/BB
|59/22
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Miller (8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.00 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
