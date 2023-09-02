The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) are heavily favored, by 50.5 points, versus the FCS UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. UT Martin matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

Georgia compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Bulldogs did not cover the spread when favored by 50.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

UT Martin compiled a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the SEC -110 Bet $110 to win $100

