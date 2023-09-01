The Louisville Cardinals (0-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Louisville ranked 49th in total offense this season (406.1 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 406.1 yards allowed per game. Georgia Tech was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 22nd-worst with 325.9 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 85th in the FBS (402.1 yards allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Key Statistics (2022)

Georgia Tech Louisville 325.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.1 (48th) 402.1 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (32nd) 133.8 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (23rd) 192.2 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.1 (101st) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (114th) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 30 (3rd)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Jeff Sims connected on 58.5% of his passes and threw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns last season. Sims also helped on the ground, collecting one touchdown on 25.2 yards per game.

Hassan Hall averaged 43.4 rushing yards and scored one rushing touchdown.

Dontae Smith ran for five touchdowns on 419 yards a year ago.

Nate McCollum averaged 54.6 yards on five receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Malachi Carter hauled in two touchdowns and had 342 receiving yards (28.5 ypg) in 2022.

E.J. Jenkins played his way to three receiving touchdowns and 316 receiving yards (26.3 ypg) last season.

Louisville Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Malik Cunningham had 1,562 passing yards -- including a 62.4% completion percentage -- with eight touchdowns and five interceptions (120.2 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 114 carries for 565 yards and 12 TDs.

Jawhar Jordan churned out 815 rushing yards (62.7 per game) and four touchdowns last season.

Tyler Hudson picked up 69 receptions for 1,034 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was targeted 107 times, and averaged 79.5 yards per game.

Marshon Ford tacked on 434 yards on 33 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times, and averaged 33.4 receiving yards per game.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce grabbed 30 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 27.7 yards per game last season.

