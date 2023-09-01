The Louisville Cardinals should come out on top in their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 PM on Friday, September 1, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Looking to bet on Louisville vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30 Georgia Tech 16

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets went 6-6-0 ATS last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 7.5 points or more, Georgia Tech went 4-3 last season.

In Yellow Jackets games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

The average total for Georgia Tech's games last season was 52.3 points, 2.8 more than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Louisville had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Louisville games last season was 52.5, three more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yellow Jackets vs. Cardinals 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26 19.2 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.