Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Dodgers on September 1, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Fried Stats
- Max Fried (5-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 26
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|8
|2
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|5.2
|9
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 181 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 62 stolen bases.
- He has a .337/.419/.574 slash line on the year.
- Acuna hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .435 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|4-for-5
|4
|1
|5
|8
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 135 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .268/.376/.584 slash line on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 77 walks and 98 RBI (158 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .317/.411/.622 slash line so far this year.
- Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 181 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a slash line of .342/.417/.590 so far this season.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
