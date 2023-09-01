Rhyne Howard and the Minnesota Lynx will duke it out when the Atlanta Dream (17-19) play the Lynx (17-19) at Target Center on Friday, September 1 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Atlanta picked up a 94-76 win against Phoenix. The Dream were led by Cheyenne Parker's 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Allisha Gray's 18 points and four assists. Minnesota lost to Washington 83-72 in their last game. Diamond Miller (25 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) ended the game as Minnesota's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-115 to win)

Dream (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (-105 to win)

Lynx (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-1.5)

Dream (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream's offense, which ranks fifth in the league with 82.8 points per game, has fared better than their third-worst defense (84.2 points allowed per game).

Atlanta ranks third-best in the WNBA by grabbing 35.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks ninth in the league (35.3 allowed per contest).

The Dream haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.6 assists per contest.

Atlanta is ninth in the WNBA with 13.9 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 13.1 forced turnovers per contest.

This season, the Dream are draining 6.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 34.3% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

This year, Atlanta is ceding 7.2 threes per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 33.5% (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Dream's offense has been significantly better at home, where they score 85.4 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 80.1 per game. Defensively, they have been slightly better at home, where they give up 83.8 points per game, versus road games, where they let their opponents to average 84.7 per game.

When playing at home, Atlanta averages 34.6 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to pull down 34.9, while on the road it averages 36.8 per game and allows 35.6.

The Dream average 18.9 assists per home game, 0.6 more than their road game average in 2023 (18.3). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Atlanta turn the ball over less often at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (14.2). it has forced exactly the same number of turnovers at home as on the road (13.1).

This year, the Dream average 7.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 5.9 on the road (while shooting 38.2% from distance in home games compared to 30.5% on the road).

This year, Atlanta averages 6.9 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.5 on the road (allowing 33% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.9% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have gone 9-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69.2% of those games).

The Dream are 9-4 (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 17-16-0 this year.

Atlanta is 8-6 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dream a 53.5% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.